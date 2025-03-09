Hyderabad: Osmania University releases almanac for PG courses

Hyderabad: Osmania University has recently released the almanac for the second and fourth semesters of various postgraduate programs, including MA, MCom, MSc, MSW, MCJ, and MLiBISc, for the academic year 2024-25.

This schedule applies to all campus, constituent, and affiliated colleges under the university.

For the fourth semester, classwork will commence on March 11. The deadline for readmission is set for March 29, and the last date for instructions is August 6.

The internal assessments are scheduled as follows: the first internal assessment will take place from April 7 to 9, the second from June 10 to 12, the third from July 9 to 11, and the fourth from August 4 to 6.

Students will enjoy a month-long summer vacation from May 1 to 31. Following this, they will receive preparatory holidays from August 7 to 11, leading up to the end semester exams, which will begin on August 12.

In the second semester, classes started on March 6, with a re-admission deadline of March 17. The first internal assessment is scheduled from April 28 to 30, and the second internal assessment will occur from July 28 to 30.

Similar to the fourth semester, students will have a summer vacation from May 1 to 31. The last date for instructions is August 4.

After preparatory holidays from August 5 to 10, the end semester exams will commence on August 11.