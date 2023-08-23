Hyderabad: Osmania University to become closed campus – Know its implementation

Hyderabad: Osmania University is set to transition into a closed campus, with plans to restrict automotive traffic. This change will be implemented upon the completion of a link road, which will circumvent the campus and connect the Vidyanagar-Amberpet side with Adikmet and Tarnaka.

After completion of the link road, entry into the university campus can be possible only upon producing valid varsity identity cards, Telangana Today reported.

Osmania University will also issue stickers for the vehicles of the students and staff of the varsity. Even the visitors of the campus will be provided with the pass.

Though the restrictions will be imposed on the automotive traffic, morning walkers and joggers will be allowed on the varsity campus. However, they have to park their vehicle outside the varsity campus.

For the link road, Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Limited (HRDCL) has invited the tenders. The road is expected to be completed in 6-8 months.

Earlier, KTR announced the quick approval of the Adikmet link road, offering hope for the realisation of a long-pending demand to transform Osmania University into a closed campus.

The estimated cost for constructing the connection road, which will run from the Adikmet flyover through the ECE department and the Andhra Mahila Sabha, ending near the NCC gate of Osmania University, is approximately Rs 16.5 crore.

Currently, the main road within the Osmania University campus allows traffic from 6 am to 8 pm. This road will be closed once the connection road is completed.

Established on August 29, 1917, through a firman issued by Mir Osman Ali Khan, VII Nizam of Hyderabad, Osmania University holds the distinction of being the third oldest university in southern India.

The university attracts thousands of students, not only from various parts of India but also from other countries. The university offers courses in Humanities, Arts, Sciences, Social Sciences, Law, Engineering, Medicine, Technology, Commerce and Business Management, Information Technology etc.