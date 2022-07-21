Hyderabad: Osmania University to initiate B Pharmacy courses

Hyderabad: Osmania University (OU) administration is initiating B Pharmacy courses in the University College of Technology on campus for the academic year 2022-23.

The University College of Technology currently offers M Pharmacy in Pharmaceutical Analysis and Quality Assurance, and M Pharmacy in Pharmaceutical Chemistry. Each of these courses has 18 seats.

Since the department is in place, the administration is initiating a B Pharmacy course with an intake of 60 students.

Also Read Hyderabad: Man dies by suicide over lack of followers on YouTube

Till now, the course was only being offered by colleges affiliated with Osmania University. Apart from B Pharmacy, the university is pondering over the creation of new departments for Bachelors in Physical Education and Bachelors in Hotel Management.

Both the courses may be initiated on campus with 60 seats each due to the growing demand among students.