Hyderabad: Osmania University VC invites CM to inaugurate new hostels

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy will inaugurate two new hostel buildings capable to accommodating 1200 students on August 21 in Osmania University (OU). The development is important as Revanth will be the first CM to attend events inside the campus since the formation of Telangana.

His predecessor and BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) had never stepped in the Osmania University campus after students protested against him in 2015. Student groups had always opposed him from entering the campus especially as many were upset with the previous government over jobs as well.

Osmania University vice-chancellor of the institution Prof Kumar Molugaram and Arts College principal Prof C Kashim Revanth Reddy at his residence and invited him to attend the programmes to be held in the university on August 21.

The new hostels have been constructed at the cost of Rs 80 crore in the university campus. The CM will also lay foundation stone for two new hostels to accommodate another 300 students with the support of the Tribal Welfare Department said a press release from his office.

The new hostel buildings will provide accommodation to more students in addition to 7223 students in the already constructed 25 hostels in Osmania University.

“During the University visit, CM Revanth Reddy will also launch the works of Digital Library reading room at the cost of Rs 10 crore and deliver a speech on “Government’s action plan for changes in Telangana Education Sector ” at Tagore Auditorium. CM Revanth Reddy will also launch a scheme to provide financial assistance to the students going on foreign trips along with the “CM Research Fellowship” in the programme,” added the release.