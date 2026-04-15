Hyderabad: OU begins certificate verification for TG-SET candidates

Hyderabad: Osmania University on Wednesday, April 15, began certificate verification of candidates who qualified the Telangana State Eligibility Test (TG-SET) 2025.

The verification process was conducted at the TG-SET Office, marking a final step in the certification of the state’s next generation of academic professionals. Osmania University’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Kumar Molugaram, visited the TG-SET headquarters on Wednesday to personally oversee the operations.

During his visit, he interacted with the candidates, extending his heartfelt congratulations on their achievement. “The successful conduct of TG-SET 2025 is a testament to our commitment to academic excellence,” he said, while also lauding the exam standard.

The verification process will be completed by April 19. The Vice-Chancellor announced that the official notification for TG-SET 2026 is slated for release in May 2026.

This early announcement provides prospective candidates with ample time to begin their preparations for the upcoming cycle.