Hyderabad: OU students protest against hostel’s poor quality food

Hyderabad: Students of Osmania University (OU) staged a demonstration to protest against the alleged poor quality of food provided to them in the hostel.

On Friday morning, the boarders of New Godavari Hostel on campus sat on the road in front of the Arts College building, demanding that the authorities provide proper and quality meals. The students alleged that the authorities were not providing quality food and that insects were often found in the rice and curries.

The students blocked the OU road, demanding that the Vice-Chancellor and Registrar immediately address the issue. The boarders stated that, across the state, students are suffering due to the poor quality of food, which has even led to deaths, and that the authorities are not taking the issue seriously.

To emphasize their point, the students brought a curry utensil and placed it on the road to highlight the poor quality of the food. The protest was called off after authorities assured them that the matter would be addressed.