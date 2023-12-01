Hyderabad: Outrage among voters over exclusion, ‘bogus’ voting

Hyderabad: The voting percentage in Hyderabad has fallen below 50%, with some voters not participating and others leaving polling booths without casting their votes due to absence of their names in the list. Surprisingly, reports indicated that the names of deceased individuals were still present in the voter list.

Frustration and disappointment echo among voters who have consistently participated in Assembly, Lok Sabha, and Municipal elections in previous years. Many expressed disbelief as their names, despite having voted in the past elections, were inexplicably missing from the voter list this time.

A bank employee from Hussain Alam in the Charminar constituency shared his dismay, stating, “I have voted in every Assembly election since 2009 without fail. However, this time, my name is mysteriously absent from the list. As a responsible citizen, I am deeply sorry for not being able to cast my vote.”

Many complaints were received the names of deceased individuals were still present in the voter list. One such incident was reported in Doodh Bowli, where name of Mohammed Riyasat Ali, who passes away in 2019, was in the list, according to his relatives.

Despite the assurances and efforts of Police and Election Commission, some people alleged that bogus voting took place. A first-timer, Shaik Shabana, who had reached Princess Durru Shehwar Girl’s High School, Bagh-e-Jahan Ara in Yakutpura Assembly constituency was shocked to find out that her vote have already been casted.

Three women were booked by the Bhavani Nagar police for casting votes with fake IDs in Talabkatta area. ACP of Mirchowk, Venkateshwar Rao said that “they used some solution to erase the ink on the finger and rejoined the queue to cast votes with different names. We identified and detained them at Bhavani Nagar police station before booking them.”

This revelation raised concerns about the accuracy and maintenance of the voter list, as individuals with a history of active participation found themselves excluded. As the city grapples with this unexpected situation, questions emerged regarding the integrity of the electoral process emerge.