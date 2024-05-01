Hyderabad: Over 1 lakh voters removed in GHMC, Chandrayangutta tops

Hyderabad: In Hyderabad district, over 1 lakh voters were removed from the voter rolls in just one month. Between February 8 and March 15, a staggering 104,000 voters were removed from the voter list, with Chandrayangutta witnessing the highest deletions at 14,536, followed by Musheerabad (13,955) and Jubilee Hills (10,297).

Officials attribute the deletions to discrepancies such as non-standard house numbers listed on the electoral roll. Nearly 4,500 personnel were engaged in purifying the electoral rolls to rectify such issues.

However, during the same time, Hyderabad also added over 125,000 new voters. After adding and removing voters, there was only a net increase of 21,000.

The total number of voters went from 45.7 lakh to 45.9 lakh by April 25.

Postal voting will happen from May 3 to 8 for the upcoming elections. It will cover all 17 parliamentary areas in Telangana and seven areas in Hyderabad.

Out of 7,357 postal ballots received for the Hyderabad seat, 5,989 have been accounted for. Home voting will also happen from May 3 to 8.

As elections near, authorities seized 4.48 crore from 129 people carrying over ₹50,000 in cash without proof. Cases were sent to the grievance committee, which released ₹3.32 crore to 123 people with proper proof.

If people have questions about cash seizures, they can call the grievance committee chairman at 9618888110 or the convener at 9177872240.