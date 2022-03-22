Hyderabad: Over 100 cases booked against minors driving vehicles

Hyderabad: Over 100 cases have been booked against minors (under 18) driving various vehicles in the city in a span of three months.

Traffic police officers caught more than 100 reckless minors who were illegally driving vehicles. The report is based on data between January and March, 2022.

In India, it is illegal for a boy or a girl who is under the age of 18 to ride a bike or drive a car. If a person is found in violation of the law, they may be punished or fined.

“A minor is not at all eligible to drive or ride a vehicle and the definition of minor according to Indian law is a person below the age of 18. There were instances earlier also wherein minors were booked for driving without a driving licence. But, ever since the lockdown, the numbers of minors driving have gone high and also the accidents committed by them,” Hans India quoted a police officer over violations of traffic rules in the city.

The official also added that to ensure that minors do not put themselves and others at risk, awareness campaigns will be conducted in multiple localities.

Local police stations have also been tasked with the responsibility to conduct the programmes for parents and their minor kids to educate them about the perils of driving by children.