Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 12th January 2024 9:55 pm IST
Hyderabad: Over Rs 6 crore worth diamonds caught at RGIA
Diamonds caught at RGIA.

Hyderabad: Officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Hyderabad Zonal Unit seized 5569.64 carats of diamonds worth Rs 6.03 crore.

They also seized Rs 9.8 lakh in foreign currency and Rs 1 lakh in Indian currency from two passengers bound for Dubai near the boarding area of Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on Friday, January 12.

The incident took place on January 10 but came to light later, a press release informed.

Upon investigation and inspection of the passengers’ luggage, authorities discovered diamonds hidden in sealed plastic bags covered with white paper inside chocolate packets. The two passengers have been detained, and further investigation is going on.

