Hyderabad: Over speeding bus hit auto trolley, one killed

Hyderabad: A private bus collided with an auto trolley in the wee hours of Tuesday killing one person. The accident occurred at Algole X Road, at Zaheerabad in Sangareddy district.

According to a press release from the police, the occupants of the auto trolley – Sheikh Kaleem, Sheikh Imam, Sheikh Sameer and Sibbukumar Singh – were travelling to Hyderabad from Lathur after attending a wedding.

At around 4:30 AM, when the auto trolley reached Algole X Road, it collided with a private bus, heading from Mumbai to Hyderabad, that was driving recklessly at high speed. The impact was so strong that the auto vehicle flipped and hit the ground causing the diesel tank to burst into flames.

Sheikh Sameer died on the spot while the other three and the private bus driver received severe burn injuries. The cleaner of the private bus, Nagesh, flew out of the windshield and fell on the ground near the burning auto causing injuries. The severely injured have been shifted to a hospital in Hyderabad.

The passengers of the private bus, out of fear, jumped from the windows to save themselves, police said.