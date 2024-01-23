Hyderabad: Owaisi lays foundation stone for new building of Azampura govt school

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi laid the foundation stone for the construction of the new building of the Government High School, Urdu Medium, Azampura on Tuesday, January 23.

The school’s new building, estimated to cost Rs 1.68 crore from Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi’s MPLADS fund, will consist of 8 classrooms, an extra room, and 5 toilets.

The school had to give up 20 feet of its old building to accommodate road widening in the area.

The AIMIM MP is determined to convert the school into a junior and degree college and has requested the support of the Telangana government. He will also make use of his MPLADS fund to ensure the development of the government school.

“There is enough space in this area to develop a degree college,” said Asaduddin Owaisi post the inauguration.

Party legislators Mir Zulfeqar Ali, Riyaz Ul Hasan Effendi, Mirza Rahmath Baig, and Party Corporators were also present on the occasion.