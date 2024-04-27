Hyderabad: Owaisi’s party releases Telugu song to reach out to voters

Hyderabad: In a move to reach out to Telugu-speaking voters in Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency, the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has come out with a song in Telugu.

The six-minute song with catchy lyrics and music highlights the achievements of AIMIM and its supremo Asaduddin Owaisi, who is seeking re-election for the fifth consecutive term.

The party on Sunday released the music video, which features footage of Owaisi’s visit to his constituency, meetings with people across communities and some of his rare gestures in public appearances like pretending to fly kite, which is the election symbol of AIMIM.

The song highlights how Owaisi is serving the people irrespective of their religion and caste.

There are visuals of Hindus including members of temple management committees in the old city greeting him with shawls during his visits and non-Muslim men and women meeting him at party headquarters Darussalam with their problems.

The lyrics are about how the MP has been fighting for issues of common man in Parliament and outside.

This is the second time that AIMIM has come out with a Telugu song as part of its campaign.

In November last year, the party had released a Telugu song to reach out to Telugu-speaking voters during Telangana Assembly elections.

AIMIM has never lost an election from Hyderabad since 1984, when Asaduddin Owaisi’s father Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi was elected for the first time.

Asaduddin Owaisi made his debut in Lok Sabha in 2004 when his father opted out due to ill-health.

This time, the AIMIM chief is locked in what is likely to be a direct fight with K. Madhavi Latha of BJP.

The BRS has fielded Gaddam Srinivas Yadav while Congress has named its Hyderabad district president Sameer Waliullah as its candidate.

Elections to all 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana are scheduled on May 13.