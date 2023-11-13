Hyderabad: Owner booked after fire at Bazarghat’s Balaji Enclave kills 9

Hyderabad: The Nampally police booked a case against the owner of Balaji Enclave, the residential apartments at Bazarghat, where a massive fire broke out, killing nine persons on Monday, November 13.

The police booked a case against the owner under Sections 304 (II), 285, 286 of IPC and 9B(i)(6) of The Explosives Act 1989. Special teams have been formed to apprehend the owner Ramesh Jaiswal, where the fire incident was reported.

Telangana minister K T Rama Rao visited the fire accident during the day and asked the police to initiate tough action against the persons who were found guilty.

The owner of the building, Balaji Enclave at Bazarghat, was booked soon after however, he remains absconding.

The fire department officials said that no one had complained to them about the storage of chemicals in huge quantities at the building.

Forensic experts visited the building and collected some material. The GHMC and fire department officials also visited and conducted separate enquiries.

Fire at Bazarghat’s Balaji Enclave

A massive fire broke out in the cellar of a four-storied residential building in Bazarghat, Hyderabad. In the incident that took place due to the explosion of chemical bottles, nine were killed. Among them, seven belong to a family.

The fire, which broke out in a car garage on the ground floor, spread to the upper floors, trapping the residents.

Following the accident, five fire tenders reached the scene to extinguish the fire, with DCP Central K. Venkateshwarlu supervising the operation. Huge flames were seen emanating from the building.

Short circuit triggered fire accident

The DCP said that a mechanic was repairing a car when due to a short circuit fire started and diesel and oil stored in containers caught fire.

However, investigations are on to know the lapses and the exact reason for the accident.

Nine died and eight were injured of the 21 rescued by the fire department officials.

Following is list of the deceased: