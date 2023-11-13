Hyderabad: At least 9 killed in massive fire in Bazarghat

Hyderabad: A massive fire broke out in the cellar of a four-storied residential building in Bazarghat, Hyderabad. The incident took place due to the explosion of chemical bottles.

The fire, which broke out in a car garage on the ground floor, spread to the upper floors, trapping the residents.

Following the accident, five fire tenders reached the scene to extinguish the fire, with DCP Central K. Venkateshwarlu supervising the operation. Huge flames were seen emanating from the building.

Short circuit triggered fire accident

The DCP said that a mechanic was repairing a car when due to a short circuit fire started and diesel and oil stored in containers caught fire.

A massive fire broke out at an apartment in Bazarghat, Hyderabad. The incident took place due to the explosion of chemical bottles. pic.twitter.com/0OECtN2rqG — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) November 13, 2023

According to preliminary reports, at least nine people have died and eight injured. The injured persons are shifted to a hospital.

Daring rescue of a child and woman amid massive fire in a storage godown located in an apartment complex in Bazarghat, Nampally of Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/2UkkctDV4b — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) November 13, 2023

Investigation is going on to know the lapses and the exact reason for the accident.

Meanwhile, the owner of the building Jaiswal is reportedly absconding.

Following is list of the deceased:

Md. Azam (58 years)

Rehana Sultana (50 years)

Faiza Sameen (26years)

Thahoora Fareen (35 years)

Tooba (6 years)

Tarooba( 13 years)

Md. Zakeer Hussain (66 years)

Hasib-ur-Rahman (32 years)

Nikath Sultana (55 years)

KCR offers condolences

Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao has expressed deep shock over the fire incident. He offered condolences on the deaths in the accident.

నాంపల్లి బజార్ ఘాట్ లో జరిగిన అగ్ని ప్రమాదంపై ముఖ్యమంత్రి శ్రీ కె. చంద్రశేఖర్ రావు తీవ్ర దిగ్భ్రాంతి వ్యక్తం చేశారు.



మృతుల కుటుంబాలకు తీవ్ర సంతాపాన్ని ప్రకటించారు. తక్షణమే పటిష్టమైన సహాయక చర్యలు చేపట్టాలని అధికారులను సీఎం శ్రీ కేసీఆర్ ఆదేశించారు.



తీవ్రంగా గాయపడ్డవారికి మెరుగైన… — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) November 13, 2023

He has also ordered the concerned officials to take all relief measures immediately.