Video: Fire breaks out at electronic showroom in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A fire broke out at an electronic showroom at Shalibanda in Telangana’s Hyderabad in the early hours of Monday, an official said.

However, no casualties were reported.

Huge fire incident at Bajaj electronics beside Gomathi electronics #ShahAliBanda #Hyderabad due to fire crackers. #Diwali2023 pic.twitter.com/N8Uoe8LGyf — Azmath Jaffery (@JafferyAzmath) November 12, 2023

Six fire tenders along with 30 fire fighting personnel despatched to the spot and doused the blaze.

“A fire broke out at an electronics showroom at Shalibanda. The fire spread to the second and third floors of the showroom. A total of six fire engines and 30 personnel reached the spot. After three hours of work, we controlled the fire. The incident happened around 1 am today”, Srinivas Reddy, District Fire Officer, Hyderabad said.

Meanwhile, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, he said.