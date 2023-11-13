Video: Fire breaks out at electronic showroom in Hyderabad

Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 13th November 2023 9:36 am IST
A visual from the site (Photo/ANI)

Hyderabad: A fire broke out at an electronic showroom at Shalibanda in Telangana’s Hyderabad in the early hours of Monday, an official said.

However, no casualties were reported.

Six fire tenders along with 30 fire fighting personnel despatched to the spot and doused the blaze.

“A fire broke out at an electronics showroom at Shalibanda. The fire spread to the second and third floors of the showroom. A total of six fire engines and 30 personnel reached the spot. After three hours of work, we controlled the fire. The incident happened around 1 am today”, Srinivas Reddy, District Fire Officer, Hyderabad said.

Meanwhile, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, he said.

