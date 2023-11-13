Hyderabad’s Bazarghat fire accident: Govt announces Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia

Hyderabad: Following the massive fire accident at Bazarghat, Hyderabad, on Monday, the Telangana government announced a Rs. 5 lakh ex-gratia to the families of the victims.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao, who visited the scene along with Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, sought details of the incident. Expressing condolences to the families of the victims, he described it as an unfortunate incident.

In the fire accident that broke out in the cellar of a four-storied residential building in Bazarghat, Hyderabad, nine people lost their lives.

The following is a list of the deceased:

Md. Azam (58 years) Rehana Sultana (50 years) Faiza Sameen (26 years) Thahoora Fareen (35 years) Tooba (6 years) Tarooba (13 years) Md. Zakeer Hussain (66 years) Hasib-ur-Rahman (32 years) Nikath Sultana (55 years)

Among them, Mohammad Azam, Mohammad Hasibur Rahman, Rehana Sultana, Tahura Farheen, Toobha, and Taruba belonged to the same family.

After the completion of the rescue operation, many political leaders, including Telangana BJP President G. Kishan Reddy, visited the scene.