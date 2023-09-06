Hyderabad: Paediatrician urges calm amid rising viral fever cases

Hyderabad: Dr. Ayesha, a prominent paediatrician in the city, has advised patients to remain cautious but not succumb to panic as cases of viral fever continue to surge.

Dr. Ayesha stressed that viral fever outbreaks are a common occurrence during this season, and there is no need for alarm.

This year’s situation, she noted, resembles previous years before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and there is no indication of any new viruses emerging.

Most people are undergoing throat and nose tests, enabling healthcare professionals to identify the specific viruses responsible for these illnesses.

Currently, antiviral medications are available primarily for flu and infectious viruses, which are administered following established medical guidelines. Dr. Ayesha stressed that there is no cause for undue concern or fear.

In light of the rising cases, Dr. Ayesha advised parents to exercise caution if their children experience symptoms such as fever, seizures, vomiting, diarrhoea, cough, cold, or a sore throat.

Additionally, she encouraged vigilance in recognizing the potentially dangerous symptoms of dengue. Should a fever persist for more than 3 to 5 days, seeking medical consultation is recommended.

While the severity of dengue cases is currently not significant, Dr. Ayesha underlined the importance of safeguarding children and oneself from mosquito bites, as dengue prevention remains crucial.