Hyderabad: Paigah Palace revival underway in Begumpet

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s Paigah Palace in Begumpet, historically known as Devdi Iqbal-ud-Dowla, is reportedly being restored and brought back into use.

According to a report by The Hindu, the structure is among the historic Paigah-era buildings in the city that are seeing renewed attention.

Historical context

The palace was part of a larger cluster of estates built by Paigah nobleman Vicar-ul-Umra along the Musi river, on the fringes of Hussainsagar. These buildings formed part of an extensive network of residences linked to the Paigah aristocracy.

The property was later acquired by the undivided Andhra Pradesh government from the Court of Wards after compensation was paid to the Paigah family. It functioned as the Hyderabad Urban Development Authority (HUDA) office between 1981 and 2008, during which major infrastructure projects, including the Outer Ring Road, were planned.

At the time, HUDA officials had objected to operating from the premises, stating that it was too far from the city, the report stated.

Diplomatic use

Between 2008 and 2023, the palace housed the United States Consulate in Hyderabad. During this period, the premises were converted into a secure facility, with additions such as bunkers, reinforced structures and bullet-proof installations.

The consulate ended its lease in March 2023, lowering its flag at the Begumpet site on March 15 and shifting operations to a new campus in Nanakramguda from March 20.

Proposals after exit

Following the consulate’s exit, there were reports that the building could be used as the chief minister’s camp office. However, the proposal was not taken forward.

In March 2024, the Telangana government approved a plan to shift the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) to the palace complex. The move is intended to consolidate departments currently operating from multiple locations across the city.

Current status

Despite the approval, the relocation has not yet taken place. The palace complex, which consists of three buildings, is undergoing preparation and restoration to accommodate administrative use.