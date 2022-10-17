Hyderabad: Parents kill children before ending lives in Chandanagar

Hyderabad: In an unfortunate incident, a family of four, including two children died, in an alleged suicide-murder case at Chandanagar on Monday.

According to sources, Nagaraju along with his wife Sujatha, daughter Ramyasri and son Tillu were living in block number 18 of Rajiv Gruhakalpa in Chanda Nagar for the past seven years.

Also Read Telangana: TSPSC conducts Group 1 preliminary exam

Locals were shocked to see the family dead after they broke open the main door of Nagaraju’s house on receiving complaints of foul smell from the house.

Family disputes are suspected to be the reason behind this extreme step. The couple first killed their two children Ramya and Tillu and later ended their lives in their house at Papireddy Colony, said the police.

Following the complaint from the locals, police visited the spot. A case has been booked and an investigation is underway. The bodies were shifted to the Osmania General Hospital for an autopsy.