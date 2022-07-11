Hyderabad: Parts of city to face water supply disruption on July 13

Hyderabad: Some parts of Hyderabad will face water supply disruption for 24 hours from 6 am on July 13.

Construction works for a flyover at Al Jubail Colony, Falaknuma is the reason for the scheduled disruption in the water supply.

The areas that will be affected include, Kishanbagh, Al Jubail Colony, Santoshnagar, Vinaynagar, Saidabad, Chanchalguda, Asmangadh, Yakutpura, Madannapet, Mahbub Mansion, Riayasathnagar, Aliabad, and Balapur.

Boggulakunta, Afzalgunj, Adikmet, Shivam Road, Nallakunta, Chilkalguda, Dilsukhnagar, Bonguloor and Manneguda will also face drinking water supply disruption.

Another scheduled water supply disruption in Hyderabad

Due to the replacement of transformers at the Godakondla substation, a few other areas will face water supply disruption for three hours on July 13.

The areas that will be partially affected include, Maisaram, Barkas Shastripuram, Bandlaguda, Bhojagutta, Chintal Basti, Shaikpet, Mekalamandi, Bholakpur, Jubilee Hills, Filmnagar, Prashasan Nagar, Gouthamnagar, Meerpet, Lenin Nagar, Badangpet and Turkayamjal, Tarnaka, Lalapet, Boudhanagar, Marredpally, Cantonment, Prakashnagar, Hasmathpet, and Ferozguda.