Parts of Hyderabad to face water supply disruption on Nov 2

Hyderabad: The drinking water supply will be disrupted for 24 hours on November 2 from 6 am in the morning in a few areas of Hyderabad. The halt will be witnessed only in some parts of the city due to the Singur Phase-3 pipeline repair works at the ICRISAT.

Areas to get affected include BHEL MIG Colony, BHEL LIG Colony, Chandanagar, Papi Reddy Colony, Rajiv Home, Nallagandla, Huda Colony, Gopanapalli, Mayuri Nagar, Madhapur, Gokul Plots and Malaysian Township.

Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board, in a press release, requested people to use water conservatively to avoid inconvenience. Also, the pressure of the water supply to the areas within the boundaries of Borabanda Reservoir will be low.