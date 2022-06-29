Hyderabad: Passenger arrested for smuggling gold concealed in make-up kit

Hyderabad: The Air Intelligence Unit of Hyderabad Customs on Wednesday apprehended a male passenger for allegedly smuggling gold concealed in a make-up kit.

On credible information that gold is being smuggled into India, the customs officials detained a passenger travelling on Air-India (AI-952) at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at Shamshabad.

During the checking, the customs officials found 220 grams of gold, valued at Rs 11 lakhs that were concealed in kurta buttons and make-up kit. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.