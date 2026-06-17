Hyderabad: Passenger booked for clashing with Lufthansa crew

Hyderabad: A passenger on a Frankfurt-Hyderabad Lufthansa flight was booked by RGIA Outpost police for clashing with a crew member, police said on Wednesday, June 17.

The incident occurred on June 15, when the crew member, Peter Bauser, accidentally brushed a trolley against a sleeping passenger’s leg, causing him to wake up and kick the crew member.

A case has been registered against the passenger, Bathi Satish Kumar, for causing nuisance. Satish was called to the police station, where he apologised for his behaviour, saying that he had kicked the crew member accidentally as a knee-jerk reaction, an official from RGIA Outpost Police Station told Siasat.com.