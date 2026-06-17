Hyderabad: Passenger booked for clashing with Lufthansa crew

The crew member had accidentally brushed a cart against a sleeping passenger's leg.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published:
Hyderabad: Passenger booked for clashing with Lufthansa crew
Representational image

Hyderabad: A passenger on a Frankfurt-Hyderabad Lufthansa flight was booked by RGIA Outpost police for clashing with a crew member, police said on Wednesday, June 17.

The incident occurred on June 15, when the crew member, Peter Bauser, accidentally brushed a trolley against a sleeping passenger’s leg, causing him to wake up and kick the crew member.

A case has been registered against the passenger, Bathi Satish Kumar, for causing nuisance. Satish was called to the police station, where he apologised for his behaviour, saying that he had kicked the crew member accidentally as a knee-jerk reaction, an official from RGIA Outpost Police Station told Siasat.com.

Subhan Bakery
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime in Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button