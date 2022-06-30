Hyderabad: PD Act evoked on two accused in realtor double murder case

Hyderabad: Two men who were arrested in a double murder realtor case that took place in Ibrahimpatnam on June 1 have been detained under the Preventive Detention Act (PD Act) on Thursday.

The murder took place around 6 am at Karnamguda village in Rangareddy district under the limits of Rachakonda Police Commissionerate on June 1. The deceased – Srinivas Reddy and Raghavendra Reddy – were shot dead while they were returning to Hyderabad after visiting a real estate project.

On June 3, police arrested – Syed Raheem (35) and Sameer Ali (24).

Also Read Hyderabad: Two realtors shot dead near Ibrahimpatnam

According to the police, Sameer Ali, who hailed from Bihar, worked as an AC technician while Syed Raheem is from Hyderabad. Syed Raheem had close contacts with a Bihar gang who were involved in the legal supply of country-made guns.

Srinivas Reddy and Raghavendra Reddy had a land dispute with Matta Reddy. Matta Reddy decided to kill them and sought the help of the accused persons.

Matta Reddy gave Rs 1 lakh cash and a car to Syed Raheem and Sameer Ali who then went to Bihar to purchase the crime weapons. They returned to Hyderabad with the ammunition and on June 1 killed the realtors.

On June 3, Syed Raheem and Sameer Ali were arrested by the Ibrahimpatnam police. Two country-made pistols fired empty cartridges and live ammunition was also recovered.