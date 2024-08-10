Hyderabad: PDS rice racket busted; food grains worth Rs 3 lakh seized

Hyderabad: The city police arrested three individuals for illegally procuring public distribution system (PDS) rice and wheat in Gazia-E-Millat Colony, Chandrayangutta, on Saturday, August 10. Food grains worth Rs 3,25,000, including 14 tonnes of rice and 15 quintals of wheat were seized.

The arrested are identified as Mohd Rizwan, 28, a resident of Chandrayangutta; V Rajnikanth alias Chinna 42; and V Rajeshwar alias Raju, 44, residents of Uppuguda.

Four co-accused individuals are currently absconding. They have been identified as Fatheh alias Chacha and Faqru, both residents of Chandrayangutta; Kiran, a resident of Uppuguda; and Sai, a resident of Chatrinaka.

Efforts to apprehend the absconding are underway by the Hyderabad police.

According to the police, prime accused Rizwan, a car driver by profession, in an effort to earn quick money joined hands with Fatheh alias Chacha to run illegal PDS food grain smuggling. They procured PDS grains from consumers at a low price and sold them to other states at a higher price.

Later they were joined by V Ranjikanth, V Rajeshwar, Kiran, Sai, and Faqru, who procured food grains from consumers and supplied them to Rizwan and Fatheh.

The arrest was made by the commissioner’s task force, south zone, with the help of Chandrayangutta police and civil supplies officials, Yakutpura.

Chandrayangutta police have registered a case and are investigating for further action and arresting the absconding individuals.