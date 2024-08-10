DRI seizes 3 kg of Ephedrine drug from 2 in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials here seized three kilograms of Ephedrine/Pseudoephedrine drug from two individuals valued at Rs 60 lakh. The packets were reportedly to be shipped to New Zealand and were intercepted by officials.

The packets containing the 3 kg Ephedrine/Pseudoephedrine have a market value of Rs.60 lakhs (illicit) and have been seized. Two two Individuals who were found in possession of the energy enhancing drugs have been arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act,1985, said the officials.

Based on a specific intelligence, officers of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) the intercepted two individuals who had come to Hyderabad to book a package to be couriered to New Zealand. Upon thorough examination of the said package, 2 vacuum sealed transparent packets were recovered.

A white substance in powder form was recovered from both the packets and, when tested with field test kit, indicated positive for Ephedrine/Pseudoephedrine.

Ephedrine and Pseudoephedrine are classified as controlled substances under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. These chemicals serve as precursors for the illicit manufacture of amphetamine and methamphetamine, collectively referred to as Amphetamine-Type Stimulants (ATS). Further investigation is in progress.