Hyderabad pharma blast: Activists demand compensation for kin of dead, probe

Hyderabad: Activists of the Human Rights Forum (HRF) and others have made urgent demands following the tragic explosion at Aurore Pharmaceutical Company in Hyderabad, which resulted in the deaths of two workers and serious injuries to two others.

They are calling for the factory management to provide compensation of at least Rs 1 crore to the families of the deceased workers.

Additionally, they insist that the preliminary investigation report be publicly released on social media to ensure transparency and accountability.

They emphasize that immediate action must be taken against Aurore Pharmaceutical to prevent future incidents, highlighting the need for enhanced safety standards across all pharmaceutical factories.

Details of the accident

The incident occurred on November 20 during reactor cleaning when a flash fire led to an explosion. Anil Kumar aged 42 died instantly, while Balram aged 51 succumbed to his injuries three days later.

Gopichand aged 30, a chemist, and Srinivas Reddy aged 46 sustained severe injuries and are currently receiving medical treatment.

Reports indicate that the explosion was triggered when workers poured a chemical called toluene into the reactor, although it remains unclear if other chemicals were involved or if a spark ignited the flammable substances.

Investigations have revealed multiple safety violations at the factory.

“There was no immediate first aid provided after the accident, and the nearest fire station, located just 500 meters away, was not notified promptly,” the activists stated.

“Furthermore, it was reported that the door of the room where the explosion occurred, which should have been auto-locked to prevent fire spread, was blocked with papers. These lapses raise serious concerns about adherence to safety protocols within the facility,” they added.

Not an isolated incident: HRF

The HRF further stated that the incident is not isolated and that a similar explosion occurred in March 2023 at Aurore Pharmaceutical during reactor cleaning, resulting in two fatalities.

They are urging the authorities for thorough investigations and legal actions against Aurore Pharmaceutical due to its history of safety violations.

“In Telangana alone, there have been 92 fatalities in factory accidents over the past decade, underscoring a systemic issue in industrial safety,” they stated.

The activists are advocating for systematic inspections of safety standards across all pharmaceutical factories to prevent further tragedies.

They argue that without proper safety measures in place, aspirations for creating “Pharma Villages” or a “Pharma City” remain “unrealistic and dangerous.”