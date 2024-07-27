Hyderabad: Pharma firm’s ‘Chemistry on Wheels’ inspires young minds

Hyderabad: Biophore Pharmaceuticals has launched an initiative, “Chemistry on Wheels” (COW), aimed at imparting practical chemistry knowledge, making a significant impact on ninth and tenth-grade students in government schools in Hyderabad.

The COW initiative, supported by students of Oakridge International School through a peer-learning model, brings chemistry labs directly to government schools. This hands-on approach allows students to engage with scientific concepts in a practical setting, fostering a deeper understanding and enthusiasm for science. On July 27, the program was conducted at ZPHS in Cheriyal, where around 75 students participated actively.

“The hands-on experiments make learning chemistry exciting and relatable,” said a teacher from ZPHS, Cheriyal. “Students are eager to attend these sessions and show a keen interest in science.”

So far, over 350 students from various schools, including ZPHS at Isnapur, Muthangi, Rudraram, Chitkul, and Cheriyal, have benefited from the program. Research scientists and management from Biophore actively participate, enhancing the learning experience by sharing real-world applications of chemistry.

Biophore, under the leadership of Dr Jagadeesh Babu Rangishetty and Dr Manik Pullagurla, plans to expand the initiative to more local government schools, aiming to ignite a passion for science in young minds and potentially inspiring future scientists and researchers.