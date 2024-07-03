Hyderabad: Photographer uses matrimonial app to lure, sexually assault woman

He allegedly invited the victim to his photo studio in SR Nagar on Sunday under the pretext of a tour.

Hyderabad: A man allegedly sexually assaulted a 25-year-old woman after luring her through a matrimonial app.

The accused has been identified as M Rajashekar, a photographer. He met the victim who works for a private company through a matrimonial app.

On Sunday, he invited the victim to his photo studio in SR Nagar under the pretext of a tour. Once there, he reportedly sexually assaulted her and threatened her not to file a complaint.

The victim managed to escape and contacted a relative. Subsequently, she lodged a complaint against Rajashekar.

A case has been registered and further investigation is ongoing

