Telangana: Woman sexually assault on pretext of healing spell, accused held

After the incident, the victim attempted to kill herself. She was rushed to a hospital, where she told her family about the assault

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 10th June 2024 5:03 pm IST
Jharkhand: 4 boys rape teen girl, post video on social media, held
Representative Image

Hyderabad: Police on Sunday arrested a 41-year-old man for sexually assaulting a woman in Medchal on the pretext of performing a healing spell. 

The accused was identified as Sheikh Mosin from Odisha. He is a resident of Kishtapur and worked with the victim’s husband at Singhania Chocolate Company in Rawalcoal. 

According to reports, the victim’s husband confided in the accused that his wife had been ill for some time. Taking advantage of the situation, he offered his help.

MS Education Academy

Under the pretext of performing healing spells, he convinced the family members to stay outside and assured them that if they heard screaming, it was part of the process. The accused entered the room, sexually assaulted the victim, and fled the scene. 

Also Read
School principal in UP booked for raping minor girl student

After the incident, the victim attempted to kill herself. She was rushed to a hospital, where she told her family about the assault. 

The family members immediately lodged a complaint, and the police apprehended the accused. He was placed under judicial remand.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 10th June 2024 5:03 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button