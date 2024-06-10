Telangana: Woman sexually assault on pretext of healing spell, accused held

Hyderabad: Police on Sunday arrested a 41-year-old man for sexually assaulting a woman in Medchal on the pretext of performing a healing spell.

The accused was identified as Sheikh Mosin from Odisha. He is a resident of Kishtapur and worked with the victim’s husband at Singhania Chocolate Company in Rawalcoal.

According to reports, the victim’s husband confided in the accused that his wife had been ill for some time. Taking advantage of the situation, he offered his help.

Under the pretext of performing healing spells, he convinced the family members to stay outside and assured them that if they heard screaming, it was part of the process. The accused entered the room, sexually assaulted the victim, and fled the scene.

After the incident, the victim attempted to kill herself. She was rushed to a hospital, where she told her family about the assault.

The family members immediately lodged a complaint, and the police apprehended the accused. He was placed under judicial remand.