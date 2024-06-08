School principal in UP booked for raping minor girl student

In a shocking incident, the Uttar Pradesh police booked a school principal for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl student in Kasuhambi.

The First Information Report (FIR) was lodged against the man identified as DK Mishra, the principal of Saraswati Shishu Mandir school on Thursday, June 6, after a purported video of the incident went viral on social media platforms.

According to the Circe Officer (CO) Sirathu Avdesh Kumar Vishwakarma, the accused Mishra, 40, was caught assaulting the minor girl student. “We have booked the principal of the private school under section 376 (rape) along with relevant sections of the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act at Kokhraj police station,” he said.

As per reports, the incident took place in April, but the girl was threatened by the accused not to disclose the incident to anyone. She was threatened of dire consequences. Her family members, however, came to know about it when the video of the incident was posted online.

CO Vishwakarma further said that the accused has been absconding after the video circulated online. The police, however, have formed teams to nab him. “The authorities are working to ensure that the accused is brought to justice and that the victim receives the necessary support and protection during this difficult time,” he added.

The case is currently under investigation.