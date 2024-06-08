Man poses as Muslim while abusing voters of Ayodhya, arrested

A man, who disguised as a Muslim while criticising the Hindus of Ayodhya for not electing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate in the recent Lok Sabha elections, was arrested after his video went viral on social media.

In the video, the man, identified as Dhirendra Raghav, made derogatory comments against Hindu voters of Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya for not supporting the BJP, despite the construction of Ram Mandir.

He went on to call them ‘double-faced’ who have forgotten the ‘favours’ of PM Narendra Modi. He claimed that if Rahul Gandhi had come to power, he would have given Muslims reservations.

“If a leader had built a mosque for us, we would vote for him for the rest of our lives. But you did not vote for Modi despite constructing Ram Mandir for you,” the man is heard saying in the video clip.

Shortly after the video sparked outrage, many fact-checkers started digging into the source and verified the video’s authenticity through a Google reverse image search, due to which the real account of the man was found on Instagram. His bio described him as an artist, and his videos on his social media accounts consistently supported the BJP.

Dhirendra Raghav pretending to be a Muslim by wearing a Skull cap and abusing Hindus.

This video is viral on Social media with a communal claim to incite Hindus against Muslims.

For attention : @Uppolice @dgpup @agrapolice @igrangeagra @adgzoneagra pic.twitter.com/un3TmLq8T5 — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) June 5, 2024

Following the outrage over the video, Raghav was arrested by New Agra Police on charges of ‘provoking and breaking religious harmony’ and ‘inciting hate’.

Pertinently, many videos targeting Ayodhya voters surfaced on social media after the BJP lost in Faizabad constituency just months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Ram Temple on the site of the demolished Babri Masjid.