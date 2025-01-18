Hyderabad: PJTSAU decides to hike rates of land leased to central bodies

Hyderabad: The governing council of Professor Jayashankar Telangana Agricultural University (PJTSAU) has decided to increase the lease rates for land leased to central government institutions.

This decision comes after a review of the existing lease agreements, which were set decades ago at rates as low as Rs 5 to Rs 10 per acre.

600 acres of university land leased to 12 central govt bodies

Currently, approximately 600 acres of university land is leased to around 12 central government organizations, including notable institutions such as the National Academy of Agricultural Research Management (NAARM) and the Indian Institute of Oilseeds Research (IIOR).

The council, led by Vice Chancellor Professor Aldas Janayya, has proposed raising the lease rate to Rs 10,000 per acre.

This increase is expected to generate an annual income of Rs 60 lakh for the university, which could significantly enhance funding for educational and research initiatives as well as infrastructural development at the institution.

The governing body has communicated this decision through letters to the respective organizations that hold leases on the university’s land.

Moreover, there is an option to revise the lease rates every five years, allowing for potential adjustments in future agreements.