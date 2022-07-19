Hyderabad: PJTSAU, Murdoch sign MoUs with various institutions

Published: 19th July 2022

Hyderabad: Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) and Murdoch University signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with three national and international institutions here on Tuesday.

The first MoU aims to collaborate to promote the advancement of international understanding, dissemination of learning, strengthening of cultural ties, and initiation of dual degree programs.

The second MoU will establish collaborative programs to advance scientific knowledge, capacity building, and student exchange. It will design and conduct collaborative research projects, approvals from the regulatory agencies, and enable the introduction of high-performing crops in Indian markets.

The third MoU intends to support each other in facilities sharing, carry out collaborative research in biological pest and disease management, and post-graduate and PhD research guidance as well as student exchange.

Speaking on this occasion, Dr Praveen Rao said, “Through these partnerships, students and faculty will benefit immensely.”

