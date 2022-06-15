Hyderabad: PM Modi to address public meet at Parade Grounds

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting on July 3 at the Parade Grounds in Secunderabad.

The state BJP party intends to mobilise 30 to 50 individuals from each booth to ensure the success of the meeting. In the public meeting, 119 ‘Vistaaraks’ from across the country, who are specialists in conducting such gatherings have been hired.

According to a report by The New Indian Express (TNIE), the party is requesting that each worker donate Rs 1,000 in order to raise funds for the national executive meetings and public meetings.

A few weeks ago, the Prime Minister visited Hyderabad, to participate in the completion of 20 years of the Indian School of Business (ISB). He also addressed the graduation ceremony of the Class of 2022.

At the time of his previous visit, several posters sprung up questioning him about the various pending “promises” he made for Telangana.