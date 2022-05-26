Hyderabad: ‘Kya hua tera wada?’ Posters question PM Modi

Hyderabad: #GoBackModi is trending on Twitter currently ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Chennai, Tamil Nadu which he is scheduled to visit on Thursday.

But before landing in Chennai, the Prime Minister will visit Hyderabad, to participate in the completion of 20 years of Indian School of Business (ISB) and address the graduation ceremony of the Class of 2022.

Several posters have sprung up on the route which the Prime Minister will take for attending ISB’s graduation ceremony, questioning him about the various pending “promises” he made for Telangana. The posters have been allegedly put up by the supporters of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party.

Posters asking questions such as “Modiji Where is Bayyaram Steel Factory?”; “Modiji, Where is the National Institute of Design for Telangana?”; “Why are the medical colleges not being sanctioned by the Central Government?”, and many more are put up to “welcome” the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister will address students of both Hyderabad and Mohali campuses. He will arrive at Begumpet Airport at 1:25 pm and leave for Chennai at 3.55 pm.

On Thursday, #GoBackModi has been trending mainly from Chennai. Many memes and posters can be seen in support of the hashtag on the internet.

The other controversy that has been making rounds is the unavailability of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to welcome the Prime Minister for the second time in less than four months. KCR will fly to Bengaluru to meet former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (S) leader HD Deve Gowda and former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, hours before Modi land at Begumpet Airport.

As per the schedule, the Telangana Chief Minister will leave for Ralegan Siddhi where he will meet social activist Anna Hazare. From there, he will go to Shirdi for Sai Baba’s darshan and will then return to Hyderabad.

The BJP party members in Hyderabad have lashed out at KCR for his “arrogance” and “not following the protocol”.