Why #GoBackModi is trending on Twitter?

Hyderabad: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Tamil Nadu today, #GoBackModi is trending on Twitter.

While the administration is busy providing five-tier security to the PM who is reaching Chennai on Thursday for inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for a slew of projects, Twitterati decided to trend #GoBackModi. Currently, it is the top trend in India.

In response to Modi’s visit to the state, people are also sharing memes on social media.

Twitteratis are angry with the Modi due to various reasons that include the BJP’s ideology, price hike, fuel rates, Hindi language controversy, allegations of supporting businessmen, etc.

Some of the reactions of the Twitteratis are as follows.

PM Modi to visit Hyderabad on May 26

On Thursday, Modi is also going to spend two and half hours in Hyderabad. He will attend the 20th annual day celebration of the Indian School of Business (ISB).

At ISB, he will address students of both Hyderabad and Mohali campuses.

PM will arrive at Begumpet Airport at 1:25 pm. He will leave for Chennai at 3:55 pm.

Traffic restrictions in Hyderabad for PM visit

In order to ensure a smooth flow of traffic from 1 pm to 5 pm on Thursday, traffic police have imposed traffic restrictions in Hyderabad.

As per the traffic curbs, the traffic moving from Gachibowli Junction towards Lingampally needs to take a diversion at Gachibowli Junction towards Botanical Garden. From there, the traffic is diverted to Kondapur Area Hospital, Masjid Banda, Masjid Banda Kaman and HCU Depot Road which will finally reach Lingampally.

Traffic from Lingampally to Gachibowli will take a diversion from HCU Depot Road to Masjid Banda Kaman and Masjid Banda. From there, the commuters will be directed to the Kondapur area hospital and Botanical garden that will finally lead to Gachibowli Junction.

Commuters coming from Wipro towards Lingampally will take a diversion at Wipro Junction to Q City. From there the commuters will be directed towards Gowlidoddy to Gonapally X Road. Commuters have to take a right turn for HCU back gate Nallagandla which will lead them to Lingampally road.

Traffic from Wipro towards Gachibowli Junction may take a diversion from Wipro Junction to Fairfield Hotel which will lead to Nanakramguda Rotary. Outer Ring Road will appear where the traffic will be diverted again to L&T Towers and finally reach Gachibowli Junction.

Traffic from Cable Bridge towards Gachibowli will take a diversion at Cable Bridge up Ramp to Road no 45, Ratnadeep, Madhapur L& O police station, Cyber towers, HITEX, Kothaguda, Botanical and finally to Gachibowli Junction.

The advisory stated that the movement of heavy vehicles is restricted on the above-mentioned roads.