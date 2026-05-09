Hyderabad Police alerts public after murder of retd IPS officer’s wife

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar asked people to be careful while hiring Nepali nationals for their houses following the murder of a retired IPS officer’s wife in Jubilee Hills.

He said that despite incidents of robberies by Nepali gangs, people are hiring them without background checks.

Retired IPS officer’s wife found murdered in Hyderabad.

On Friday, May 8, 62-year-old Tanuja, the wife of retired IPS officer Vinay Ranjan Ray, was allegedly killed by a Nepali gang with the help of a domestic worker at their residence in the wee hours.

The body was found on the first floor of the multi-storey building in Prashasan Nagar, Jubilee Hills.

Ray, a DG-rank officer who retired from the Andhra Pradesh cadre, was out of station, and their children were on the upper floor of the house, police said.

The culprits allegedly smothered Tanuja to death and decamped with valuables from the house.

Murder-for-gain case

The Hyderabad Police Commissioner, who inspected the scene of the offence, said, citing preliminary investigation, that a Nepali gang is suspected to be behind the murder. He described the crime as a suspected murder-for-gain case.

Such Nepali gangs are involved in property-related offences in different parts of the country, he said.

“Some clues have been found, and based on them, police teams are working on the case,” he said.

The gang allegedly committed the offence in collusion with the woman’s domestic worker in the house, Sajjanar further said.

The victim’s hands were tied, and her mouth was gagged with a cloth, leading to death by suffocation, police said.