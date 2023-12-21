Hyderabad police announce traffic restrictions on Friday

Hyderabad: To ensure smooth proceedings for the 'At Home' programme hosted by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Nilayam, the Hyderabad traffic police has imposed diversions between 3 pm and 5 pm on Friday.

Hyderabad: To ensure smooth proceedings for the ‘At Home’ programme hosted by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Nilayam, the Hyderabad traffic police has imposed diversions between 3 pm and 5 pm on Friday.

During this time, traffic will be halted or diverted at key points including Lothkunta T-Junction, MCEME Signal, Lal Bazar T-Junction, Trimulgherry X Roads, Secunderabad Club in Gate, Tivoli X Roads, Plaza X Roads, SBI Junction, Rasoolpura, PNT Flyover, Green Lands, Monappa Junction, V V Statue Junction, Khairatabad, Punjagutta, NFCL NTR Bhavan, and Jubilee Hills Check Post, as communicated by Hyderabad traffic police on Thursday.

On the same day, the traffic police will impose restrictions between 5 pm and 9 pm due to the Christmas celebration event hosted by Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at LB Stadium.

Specific diversions and restrictions will be enforced near AR Petrol Pump Junction. “Traffic will be prohibited towards the BJR Statue, with redirections towards Nampally or Ravindra Bharati. Likewise, traffic from Abids and Gunfoundry will not be permitted towards BJR Statue, instead, it will be diverted at SBI Gunfoundry towards Chapel Road through Sujatha School. Traffic from Tankbund towards Basheerbagh will be rerouted at Liberty towards Himayatnagar,” traffic police advisory said.

The city traffic police has earnestly appealed to citizens to consider alternative routes during the specified timings and to refrain from using the aforementioned routes.

