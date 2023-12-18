Telangana CM Revanth to take part in Christmas celebrations at LB Stadium

Hyderabad: Chief minister Revanth Reddy is gearing up to take part in the Christmas celebrations to be held at the LB Stadium on Friday, December 22, said Managing Director of the State Christian Minorities Finance Corporation A Kanti Wesley.

All churches affiliated with the State Christian Minorities Finance Corporation will take part in carol singing on the day.

The event, annually organized by the Corporation on behalf of the Government is expected to be a grand affair. Besides the chief minister, the cabinet ministers, MLAs, MLCs, and state officials will participate in the celebrations, a press release issued by the Special Commissioner, Information Civil Relations Department said.