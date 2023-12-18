Telangana CM Revanth to take part in Christmas celebrations at LB Stadium

Besides the chief minister, a cabinenet of ministers MLAs, MLCs, and officials will participate in the celebrations

Photo of Mayank Tiwari Mayank Tiwari|   Published: 18th December 2023 6:42 pm IST
Revanth to take part in Christmas celebrations at LB Stadium
Revanth Reddy (File Photo)

Hyderabad: Chief minister Revanth Reddy is gearing up to take part in the Christmas celebrations to be held at the LB Stadium on Friday, December 22, said Managing Director of the State Christian Minorities Finance Corporation A Kanti Wesley.

Subhan Bakery Instagram
Also Read
Telangana govt gearing up for probe into Kaleshwaram project

All churches affiliated with the State Christian Minorities Finance Corporation will take part in carol singing on the day.

The event, annually organized by the Corporation on behalf of the Government is expected to be a grand affair. Besides the chief minister, the cabinet ministers, MLAs, MLCs, and state officials will participate in the celebrations, a press release issued by the Special Commissioner, Information Civil Relations Department said.

MS Education Academy
Tags
Photo of Mayank Tiwari Mayank Tiwari|   Published: 18th December 2023 6:42 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button