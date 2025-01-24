Hyderabad police annual sports meet concludes

About 2,000 male and female police personnel participated in the event. A championship will also be organised at the state level in the near future.

Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 24th January 2025 11:25 am IST
Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand with Telangana Chief Secretary A Santhie Kumari

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police’s 4-day annual sports meet concluded on Thursday, January 23. The closing ceremony was attended by commissioner of police CV Anand and other dignataries.

As part of the closing ceremony, attendees participated in a 100-meter race along with tug of war, horse jumping and pegging, dazzling dance performances and patriotic songs.The Central Armed Reserve headquarters ranked first in the competition.

Addressing the gathering, chief guest and Telangana chief secretary A Santhi Kumari said, “Everyone should have time for sports in their lives. Playing sports makes them mentally strong, not just physically.”

In his remarks Anand said, “Sports increase willpower, ability to overcome setbacks and strengthen self-confidence. I credit the Hyderabad police officers and participants for the success of the annual sports meet.”

