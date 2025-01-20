Hyderabad police conducts annual sports meet

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police commissioner CV Anand on Monday, January 20 inaugurated the annual sports meet. The event has 24 categories of games and sports.

This is the first time 14 teams are participating in the Hyderabad City Police Sports Games Meet. These teams belong to various wings of the Hyderabad police. “Police Sports and Games Meet should be held every year as a regular event. This will help motivate the police and promote their skills,” the Hyderabad police commissioner said.

He added that the sports meet will be held for four days since there are more number of teams participating. Indian badminton couple Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap were chief guests at the inaugural. “The police profession is tough, and you will be healthy and alert by participating in sports competitions. You all can pay attention to fitness,” said Kashyap.

“I love any kind of sports. I feel very proud when I play for India. There are many talented people in our country. Everyone should play sports and be fit. I am happy to be invited to this sports meet. Participating in sports keeps the mind very fresh,” said Nehwal.