Islamabad: Pakistani drama Qarz e Jaan is all set to wrap up this weekend, with the second-last episode airing on Saturday, April 19, followed by the much-awaited mega finale on Sunday, April 20.

The drama, which has kept audiences hooked with its gripping storyline and powerful performances, features an ensemble cast including Yumna Zaidi, Nameer Khan, Usama Khan, Deepak Perwani, Tazeen Hussain, Faisal Rehman, Anika Zulfiqar, and Sakina Samo.

As Qarz e Jaan draws to a close, fans are buzzing with curiosity not just about the ending, but also about how much Yumna Zaidi earned from her impactful role as Nashwa, a young and fierce lawyer.

Yumna Zaidi’s remuneration per episode as of 2025

Yumna’s current remuneration reportedly ranges between Rs 2 to 3 lakhs (PKR) per episode. With 32 episodes in total, her earnings from the show are estimated to be between Rs 70 lakhs to 1 crore, cementing her position as one of the top-paid actors in the Pakistani drama industry.

Yumna Zaidi has long been a fan favorite, known for her versatile performances in dramas like Tere Bin, Bakhtawar, Pyaar Ke Sadqey, Sinf E Aahan, Ishq E Laa, Zara Yaad Kar, and many more.

As Qarz e Jaan concludes, fans are already wondering what’s next for the powerhouse performer and we can’t wait to find out either!