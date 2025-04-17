Important actor bids goodbye to Pakistani drama Qarz e Jaan

Islamabad: One of the top trending Pakistani dramas of recent times, Qarz e Jaan, is all set to pull its curtains down as it airs its final episode on Sunday, April 20. Starring the ever-talented Yumna Zaidi and Usama Khan in lead roles, the drama has kept audiences hooked since day one, with the last two episodes turning into an emotional whirlwind that left fans deeply moved.

The show’s star-studded cast delivered powerful performances throughout its journey, but one name that stood out is Nameer Khan, who played the role of Ammar Bakhtiyar. His impactful portrayal won millions of hearts and skyrocketed his fan following, especially after his recent scenes.

As the drama wraps up, Nameer shared a series of photos from the set on Instagram, captioned simply yet emotionally: “Leaving soon.”

Usama Khan, who played Burhan, also bid farewell to the show by posting a heartfelt BTS video on Instagram while confirming the final episode date.

Written by Rabia Razzaque, directed by Saqib Khan, and produced by Momina Duraid, Qarz e Jaan has been nothing short of a rollercoaster ride filled with love, loss, and intense emotions. The drama also features an ensemble cast including Deepak Perwani, Tazeen Hussain, Faisal Rehman, Anika Zulfiqar, and Sakina Samo, each adding depth and strength to the story.