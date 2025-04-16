Islamabad: Yumna Zaidi’s ongoing drama Qarz E Jaan has kept fans on the edge of their seats since the beginning, and now it’s officially nearing its end. The gripping storyline, featuring Usama Khan and Nameer Khan alongside Yumna, has not only trended big in Pakistan but also won hearts across India, UAE, Bangladesh, and beyond.

The recent shocking twist, Ammar killing his own brother-in-law Asad left fans stunned, and episodes 29 and 30 were fully packed with high drama. Just when viewers were expecting even more chilling turns, came a surprise announcement: Qarz E Jaan is wrapping up this weekend!

Usama Khan aka Burhan took to Instagram to share a special behind-the-scenes video with Yumna Zaidi and the crew. In the caption, he dropped the big news: “#Qarzejaan Last episode this Sunday on @humtvpakistanofficial.”

While fans are excited for the finale, many are also upset that the show is ending in just 32 episodes.

Second Last Episode – April 19

Final Episode – April 20

Written by Rabia Razzaque, directed by Saqib Khan and produced by Momina Duraid, Qarz E Jaan has been a rollercoaster of emotions. The drama also stars Deepak Perwani, Tazeen Hussain, Faisal Rehman, Anika Zulfiqar, and Sakina Samo among others.

What’s your take on this sudden wrap-up? Fans were surely not ready for this goodbye. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more updates.