Video of Hyderabad house built on massive stone goes viral

A video showcasing a unique house in Hyderabad built on top of a massive natural stone has gone viral, captivating viewers with its breathtaking design. The video, shared by content creator Priyam Saraswat, has left viewers awestruck by the harmonious blend of architecture and nature. For those who do not know, Priyam is popular for sharing the best house stories from India and the USA.

The property, perched on a hill surrounded by hills on all sides, offers stunning panoramic views of the city. While the house’s location remains a secret, the owner of the property takes viewers on a tour, showcasing the natural beauty that defines the space. The property is designed in such a way that it blends seamlessly with the natural landscape, retaining the rock formation beneath it.

Inside the stunning property

One of the standout features of the property is its gazebo, which is built directly on the massive stone. This outdoor structure offers a peaceful retreat to enjoy the surrounding hills and fresh air. Another eye-catching element is an elevated stone formation resembling a hand. The owner revealed that they climb this “stone hand” to enjoy even more spectacular views of the city.

The property also has a pool area, where natural stones have been used to create a waterfall effect, blending the modern with the natural. Inside, the house’s interior is simple yet elegant, with a focus on functionality and minimalism. However, the real highlight is the balcony, where the views steal the show.

In the video, the owner explained that every aspect of the house was carefully designed to minimise the impact on the natural stone beneath it. By keeping the different elements at varying heights, they ensured that the natural rock formation remained undisturbed, preserving the landscape. The owner’s vision was to create a home that celebrates nature, and it is reflected in every detail of the property.

Netizens react

The video, which has garnered 5.2 million views so far, has sparked a wave of admiration among Instagram users. Many praised the unique design and the owner’s dedication to creating a space that respects the environment.