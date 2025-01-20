AR constables to be attached to Hyderabad police

As many as 573 AR constables will be attached to various wings of the Hyderabad police including  law and order, traffic, special branch, task force, H New and cybercrime police stations.

AR constables to be attached to city police for enhanced law and order in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a bid to enhance the law and order in the city, Armed Reserved (AR) constables will be attached to Hyderabad police, commissioner CV Anand announced on Sunday, January 20.

As many as 573 AR constables will be attached to various wings of the Hyderabad police including law and order, traffic, special branch, task force, H New and cybercrime police stations.

“The constables are being attached to police stations, traffic and other wings to fill up some of the vacancies and provide more hands to do civil police duties,” CV Anand said during a coordination meeting of Hyderabad police.

Anand further said that based on their willingness, track records and seniority, the constables were allotted and trained for three weeks in the various aspects of policing and the laws and how to interact with civilians.

