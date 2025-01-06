Police constable dies by suicide in Hyderabad’s Amberpet

Hyderabad: A police constable died by suicide in Hyderabad’s Amberpet area on Sunday, January 5. The deceased was stationed in the Vikarabad district.

The deceased was identified as Bhanu Shanker, a constable from the 2002 batch. Shanker’s wife and two children live in Amberpet. When the family was home, Shanker entered a room and hung himself on the ceiling fan.

After a while, the family noticed Shanker hanging, their efforts to revive the constable went in vain. After being alerted, the Amberpet police reached the spot and shifted the constable’s body to a hospital for postmortem.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the Amberpet police inspector said, “The constable died by suicide due to ill health, a case has been registered under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanahita (BNSS).”

This is the latest case of constable suicide in Telangana, several police constables have died by suicide in the state recently. Telangana director general of police Dr Jitendra recently urged the media not to “generalise” constable suicides in Telangana.

He said that there could be various factors driving the constables to suicide adding that he can’t pinpoint a particular reason.