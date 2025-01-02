Police constable dies by suicide in Hyderabad’s Malakpet

Hyderabad: A police constable died by suicide in Hyderabad’s Malakpet area on Wednesday, January 1. He was reportedly depressed over some issues.

The deceased constable was identified as 36-year-old Janavath Kiran, a constable from the 2014 batch. Kiran was deployed at the Filmnagar police station in Hyderabad for the last few months. He applied for leave and was found hanging in his room.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Malakpet Inspector P Naresh said, “We went to the constable’s house and shifted the body to a mortuary for postmortem. A case of abatement to suicide under section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanahita (BNS) has been registered and the investigation is underway.”

The reason for the constable’s depression is unknown. It is to be noted that several constables have died by suicide in Hyderabad and Telangana over the last two months.

Telangana Director General of Police recently urged the media not to “generalise” constable suicides in Telangana.

He said there could be various factors driving the constables to suicide adding that he can’t pinpoint a particular reason.